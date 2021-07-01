Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.78. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 23,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.