Analyzing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altabancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $133.17 million 6.14 $43.50 million $2.29 18.91 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.42 $77.76 million $1.65 20.70

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. Altabancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Altabancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 32.29% 11.78% 1.28% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 31.84% 10.78% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altabancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altabancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Altabancorp.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Altabancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

