AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

