Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Atos has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

