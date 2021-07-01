$0.51 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Saratoga Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SAR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

