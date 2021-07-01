Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $21.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $725.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.