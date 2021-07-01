Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.