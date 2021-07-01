Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. It remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost top line. The company continues to undertake cost-control efforts, which are likely to support its bottom-line growth. Moreover, introduction of new products and investments in technology platform bodes well for the company. Improving economic conditions and rising high school admissions might aid Navient. However, Navient continues struggling with litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. High debt burden is a matter of concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 189,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

