HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $558.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.