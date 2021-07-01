PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTR. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

NYSE PTR opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

