Citigroup Lowers Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target to $14.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

SNSE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $91,408.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $941,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

