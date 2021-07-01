Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $89.81.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

