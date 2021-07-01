Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.39. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 2,897 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

