Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp comprises approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.