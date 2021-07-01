$8.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $21.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

