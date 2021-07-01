The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

