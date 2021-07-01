Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

