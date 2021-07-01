IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $154.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.52. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

