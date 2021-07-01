Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

PRGS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

