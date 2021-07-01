Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 997 call options.

WW International stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

