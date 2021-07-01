Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 59.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.