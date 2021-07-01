VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VirTra by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VTSI. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

