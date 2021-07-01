Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.10.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $16.73 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

