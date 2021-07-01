Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$64.50

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$64.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

