Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

QSR opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

