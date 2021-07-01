Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

AIN opened at $89.26 on Monday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

