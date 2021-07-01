Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Increases By 325.5%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 325.5% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.