Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

