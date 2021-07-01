American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOUT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 188.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $610,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $535,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $397,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.