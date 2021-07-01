Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.
RELX opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
