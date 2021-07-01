Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

RELX opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

