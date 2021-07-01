Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James G. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Landec by 563.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

