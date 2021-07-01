Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

