Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

