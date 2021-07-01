Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Sell

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.