Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNHAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vifor Pharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vifor Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

