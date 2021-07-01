QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 1.28. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

