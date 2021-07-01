Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHG. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

PHG opened at $49.70 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.