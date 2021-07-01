Scotiabank Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.72.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

