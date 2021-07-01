Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $20.86

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $21.58. Triumph Group shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

