Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $30.11

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $31.50. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 132,006 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 557.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516,817 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

