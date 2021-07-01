17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.46

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

