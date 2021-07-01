Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.47), with a volume of 1671374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BREE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.49.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

