Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.