FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

