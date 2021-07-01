HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.