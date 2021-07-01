CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

CSX stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSX by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

