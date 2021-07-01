Roth Capital Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $32.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

