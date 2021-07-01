RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head to Head Survey

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.50 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.64 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.31 $19.08 million $2.06 23.04

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32% Community Healthcare Trust 25.64% 4.84% 3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RPT Realty and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

RPT Realty currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats RPT Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

