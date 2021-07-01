RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 37,118 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.12.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,416 shares of company stock valued at $449,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

