ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

